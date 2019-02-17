Video: Peter Capaldi proves he’s a Starman at Edinburgh sci-fi con

Peter Capaldi was the Starman in Edinburgh yesterday as he signed autographs for a full nine hours - only taking one 15 minute break in that time.

The Scots star also entertained fans with a rendition of the classic David Bowie pop hit.

The 12th Doctor Who was appearing at the 2019 Capital Sci-Fi Con held at the Corn Exchange when he delighted onlookers by showing off his musical talent.

Before he found success as an actor, Capaldi performed in a punk rock band in the early 1980s called The Dreamboys alongside future US TV star Craig Ferguson.

And he showed he’s lost none of his chops by borrowing a guitar and leading a mass rendition of Starman - the 1972 single which famously tells the story of an extraterrestrial.

The Glasgow-born actor raised thousands of pounds for CHAS, the Scottish organisation which provides hospice services to children, in the process.

All profits from the three-day event are donated to the charity, with last year’s bash raising an impressive £74,740.

Capaldi spent nine hours signing pictures for around 500 fans who had patiently queued to meet him.

Dr Who fan Melissa Johnson, 31, of Newington, said: “He was just a complete star, a real gentleman. I can’t believe he spent so much time with everyone. He was really kind and asking everyone about themselves, and if they had enjoyed the convention, and thanking them for waiting so long.”

Whovians were further delighted when Capaldi spent time chatting with fellow actor Peter Davison, who played the fifth incarnation of the Doctor.

As one on-looker commented: “Historic Sci-Fi geekery here at the Capital Sci-Fi Con. There are two legendary Doctors in the house!”

Other stars of stage and screen to attend the Capital convention included Warwick Davis and Arie Dekker, the stuntman who played Chewbacca in Star Wars.