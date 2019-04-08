The Victim: when does it start, who is in the cast and what is it about?

A Scottish four-part legal thriller starring Kelly McDonald, John Hannah and James Harkness will air on BBC 1 tonight.

The series documents the trial of a grieving mother who is accused of identifying online the man she believes killed her son - resulting in a vicious attack on the alleged killer.

Set within Scotland’s legal system and based in Edinburgh and Greenock, the series asks, ‘Who really is the victim?’

Here’s everything you need to know about the show.



What’s the story?

Written by Rob Williams (The Man In The High Castle, Chasing Shadows) and directed by Niall MacCormick (The Long Walk to Finchley, Complicit), this four-part legal thriller opens on day one of a criminal trial in Edinburgh’s High Court.

As nurse and bereaved mother Anna Dean, with Nicholas Nunn in The Victim. Picture (C) STV, Mark Mainz

It follows the legal proceedings in the present, while also reaching back over the previous five months leading up to the trial.

Kelly Macdonald stars as Anna Dean whose nine-year-old son was murdered 15 years earlier by a then-13-year-old.

Read More: Kelly Macdonald talks Trainspotting and her new BBC legal drama The Victim

Having campaigned to be told of the killer’s new identity and whereabouts, she is accused of revealing his new name online and conspiring to have him murdered.

Family man and bus driver Craig Myers (James Harkness) is also present in the courtroom as the victim of the attack, which took place after he was identified as a child killer online.

But is Craig Myers really a child killer or is it a simple case of mistaken identity? And has the grief of losing her son turned Anna Dean into a criminal?

It’s up to DI Grover (John Hannah) to investigate the attack on Craig Myers and get to the bottom of who made the accusation against him - while contending with his own demons.

Along the way, new evidence will be revealed and long buried secrets unearthed as the story builds to a devastating climax and the truth is finally revealed.

Is The Victim based on a true story?

The plot of The Victim harks back to the James Bulger murder case in 1990, in which 10-year-old Jon Venables and Robert Thompson tortured and killed three-year-old Bulger in Bootle, Liverpool.

However, the show’s writer Rob Williams told i News that it is not about any single case.

He said: “Sadly, there are many cases in which juveniles have committed horrific offences and not been named, and some of them who have been given new identities, so it was a territory to explore."



Who is the cast?

The cast is led by well-established Scottish actors Kelly MacDonald (Trainspotting, Boardwalk Empire) and John Hannah (Four Weddings and a Funeral) and features up-and-coming Scottish star James Harkness (Rogue One, Darkest Hour). Karla Crome (Misfits, The Level) plays Craig’s wife Rebecca.

Other distinguished cast members include Jamie Sives, Ramon Tikaram, Cal MacAninch, Chloe Pirrie and Isis Hainsworth.

When is it on?

The first episode of The Victim will be aired on BBC 1 at 9pm on Monday 8th April. The series will continue at the same time on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the finale to be screened on Thursday 11th April.