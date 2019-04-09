The Victim: what will we find out in episode 3?

Who is the real killer of Anna Dean’s son and can she convince the jury of her innocence as she takes the stand?

*Major spoilers for episode 1 & 2 of The Victim*

L-R: Craig Myers (James Harkness) and Anna Dean (Kelly Macdonald).

Following the second episode of Scottish legal thriller The Victim on BBC 1 last night, viewers are speculating on three possible killers of Anna Dean’s (Kelly MacDonald) son.

In episode 3 which airs tonight, it’s Anna’s turn to take the stand but will she be able to control her anger towards Craig Myers (James Harkness) while convincing the jury of her innocence?

What has happened so far?

Written by Rob Williams (The Man In The High Castle, Chasing Shadows) and directed by Niall MacCormick (The Long Walk to Finchley, Complicit), this four-part legal thriller opened on day one of a criminal trial in Edinburgh’s High Court.

Anna Dean, a grieving mother whose nine-year-old son was murdered, is played by Trainspotting actor Kelly Macdonald.

Grieving mother Anna Dean is accused of posting a photo online of Craig Myers and identifying him as Eddie J Turner, the man who was convicted of murdering her son 15 years earlier.

The accusation results in a vicious attack on Craig Myers, a hardworking bus driver and father, who is now living in fear for his life.

The viewer is asked to shift allegiances between Anna and Craig as the plot twists and turns and several red herrings are thrown in the way.

What will happen as Anna takes the stand?

In the trailer for episode 3 shown in the closing credits of last night’s episode, Anna is seen with her lawyer Solomon Mishra (Ramon Tikaram) as she prepares to take the stand.

They sit outside the courtroom and he advises her: “You have to stay out of prison. That means winning the sympathy of the judge and the jury and stating categorically that you did not want Craig Myers dead.”

However, in a clip released by the BBC ahead of tonight’s episode, it seems that Anna has not taken her lawyer’s advice.

She tells the judge and jury, “When I heard his killer had suffered, I was pleased.”

Her lawyer then asks, “When DI Grover told you that Craig Myers wasn’t dead, how did you feel? Did you want Craig Myers Dead?”

The clip cuts at this point, leaving us to speculate on whether Anna will save herself or let the trial rip her family apart - and more will be revealed in episode 3 tonight.

Who are the other suspected killers?

While Craig Myers is under the spotlight as the real Eddie J Turner, there are three other key characters viewers suspect of being the killer.

We know from episode one that Craig fits the location and age profile of Eddie J Turner, so already we have three other male characters that could fit the bill too.

The boyfriend of Anna’s daughter Louise (Isis Hainsworth) has been a shifty character since episode 1 when he tried to slip out of the house as DI Grover arrived to announce that Craig had been attacked.

We later find out he has a strange obsession with Anna, his girlfriend’s mother. Viewers have been speculating on social media that Danny is either Eddie J Turner or the Grim Reaper who attacked Craig.

Another shady figure is Tom Carpenter (John Scougall), Craig Myers’ best friend. While we’re thrown off at first by his cheeky banter in episode 1, his nervous countenance as Craig is questioned in court in episode 2 suggests that he knows more than he lets on.

The third potential Eddie J Turner is William Napier (Nicholas Nunn), a patient of Anna and former drug user. He appears to have a past connection with Anna, revealing that she’s the only one who “trusts” him.

Hopefully tonight’s episode will shed further light on who the killer is but as DI Grover points out, “We have to remember who the real victim is here.”

Ultimately it’s Anna who is on trial for conspiring to murder Craig Myers - yet many viewers are more interested in whether or not Craig is innocent or guilty.

What else will happen in episode 3?

The closing credits of last night’s episode revealed more about Craig’s state of mind.

In episode 2 he received a poster saying ‘eye for an eye’ and he is becoming more and more afraid for his life and his family’s safety.

In the teaser for episode 3, Craig's daughter Jessica (Sienna Ogunyemi) comes out of the house calling, “Daddy, I’m ready for school.”

Craig looks shocked and shouts “Get her inside now.”

Is he afraid that someone will attack his daughter in retaliation for his alleged crimes?

Next we see William Napier, the young and troubled drug addict, in a waiting room and it appears that Anna has not shown up for work.

He is clearly anxious about her whereabouts and tells the person at reception: “She said she trusted me.”

Meanwhile, DI Grover (John Hannah), who is investigating Anna's involvement in the crime, discovers a potentially vital new witness.

Episode 3 of The Victim will be on BBC 1 at 9pm tonight.