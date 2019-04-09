The Victim episode 2: is Craig Myers the real killer or is it a case of mistaken identity?

The first episode of Scottish legal thriller The Victim aired on BBC 1 last night, exploring whether our legal system can satisfy our need for justice.

*Major spoilers for episode 1 of The Victim*

Starring Kelly McDonald, John Hannah and James Harkness, the series documents a trial in which a grieving mother is accused of identifying online the man she believes killed her son - resulting in a vicious attack on the alleged killer.

Episode 2 is set to air tonight on BBC 1 at 9pm, with episode 3 to be shown tomorrow night, followed by the finale on Thursday.

Here are the key questions raised in last night’s episode and what we can expect to find out tonight.

What happened in episode 1?

Anna Dean, a grieving mother whose nine-year-old son was murdered, is played by Trainspotting actor Kelly Macdonald.

Written by Rob Williams (The Man In The High Castle, Chasing Shadows) and directed by Niall MacCormick (The Long Walk to Finchley, Complicit), this four-part legal thriller opened on day one of a criminal trial in Edinburgh’s High Court.

It follows the legal proceedings in the present, while also reaching back over the previous five months leading up to the trial.

As the drama unfolds, the viewer is asked to shift allegiances between mother Anna Dean (Kelly Macdonald) and the attack victim Craig Myers (James Harkness).

We are faced with tough questions such as whether a killer can change and how well we know those closest to us.

But the million dollar question is whether Craig Myers really is the man who killed Anna Dean’s son 15 years earlier.

Who is Craig Myers and what happens to him?

Family man and bus driver Craig Myers (James Harkness) is the victim of an attack, which took place after he was identified as a child killer online.

Through flashbacks we see the attack on Craig Myers at his home in Port Glasgow on Halloween, when he opens his door to a person dressed as the Grim Reaper who brutally assaults him.

It doesn’t take long for DI Grover (John Hannah), who is investigating the attack, to pin the blame on Anna Dean, the grieving mother who has campaigned to be told of her son’s killer’s new identity and whereabouts.

She is accused of revealing his new identity and name online and conspiring to have him murdered.

Is Craig Myers the real killer?

When DI Grover visits Anna Dean’s house to tell her about the attack on Craig Myers, she is told they don’t know if he’s the real killer. She responds, “If I looked in his eyes I’d know”.

DI Grover has little sympathy for Anna and even less when he is told by his colleague that Eddie J Turner and Craig Myers are “two different people”.

However, in the final scene of the episode when Anna sees Craig in court, her expression implies that she knows he is the killer.

Suspicion around Craig’s true identity is heightened by his wife Rebecca, who admits she doesn’t know much about her husband’s past. She says, “How well does anyone know anyone in the end?”

What can we expect in episode 2?

The second episode takes place on the day Anna has been waiting for - when the man who she thinks killed her son stands trial.

In the teaser of episode 2, the question of Craig Myers’ true identity is the subject of ongoing investigation by Anna and Rebecca.

Anna says “I need proof”, while Rebecca is told “The Crown’s position is that it doesn’t matter if Craig is Eddie J Turner,” to which she responds, “It matters to me”.

Meanwhile Craig is living in fear, having been accused online of being a child killer. He is afraid for his daughter’s safety and cracks are starting to appear in his relationship with Rebecca.

Anna is determined to prove that Craig is the killer and is seeking proof. Will his revelations in court provide her with the closure she needs?

Episode 2 of The Victim will be shown on BBC 1 on Tuesday 9th April at 9pm.