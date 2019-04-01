The best new TV shows in April 2019 from true crime to Game of Thrones

April is another bumper month for TV fans.

There's everything from true crime documentaries to the long-awaited finale of one of TV's most infamous epics.

Adnan Syed is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of student Hae Min Lee (Photo: HBO)

That's not to mention striking new dramas from the BBC and ITV, and a show in which you control the fate of Bear Grylls.

From BBC One to Netflix and everything in between, here are the best TV shows coming to screens this month.

The Case Against Adnan Syed

What is it? A new true crime documentary that picks up where the first series of hit podcast Serial left off, and it’s coming to Sky Atlantic in April.

Kate Beckinsale will be seen in the lead role in ITV's new drama, The Widow (Photo: ITV)

That podcast followed the case of Hae Min Lee, the 18 year old Baltimore County high school student who disappeared in 1999 and was subsequently found murdered. Ex-boyfriend Adnan Syed was given a life sentence for her murder.

This four-part docu-series “traces how the rush to justice and Syed’s conviction in 2000 raised more questions than answers about what happened to Hae Min Lee, underscoring the instability of memory and conflicting eyewitnesses,” says HBO.

Where and when can I watch it? Sky Atlantic, 1 April

Veep (Season 7)

What is it? Armando Iannucci's side-splitting satire (essentially the Washington DC version of The Thick of It) returns for its seventh and final season.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is back as now ex-President Selina Meyer, still addressing the calamitous fallout of her failed term as Commander in Chief.

It's sure to be just as rip-roaringly funny as always, and as the real life Washington continues to fall further into farce, Iannucci will have some work to do to top the real life pratfalls.

Where and when can I watch it? Sky Atlantic, 3 April

Our Planet

What is it? It might be a little odd to hear David Attenborough’s voice announcing Our Planet is “only on Netflix” at the end of the trailer, but the BBC’s loss is Netflix subscribers’ gain.

The naturalist makes the jump to the streaming service along with the creators of Planet Earth for this eight part series, which explores the unique and precious wonders of our natural world.

With particular focus on the planet’s remaining wilderness areas and their animal inhabitants, the series was filmed over four years across 50 different countries.

Where and when can I watch it? Netflix, 5 April

Quicksand

What is it? Fans of Scandi-noir, pay attention. This Swedish Netflix Original series based on the book of the same name follows the events after a mass shooting at a prep school in Stockholm’s wealthiest neighbourhood, Djursholm.

Maja Norberg is just a normal high school student, but she finds herself on trial for murder.

When the events of that tragic day are revealed, so too are the details of her private relationship with Sebastian Fagerman and his dysfunctional family.

Where and when can I watch it? Netflix, 5 April

The Durrells (Series 4)

What is it? Another show in its finale series, The Durrells' fourth outing is once again written by BAFTA award nominee Simon Nye.

Things are looking up for the Durrells, with all of the family channelling their heartbreaks of the past series in different ways. Choosing to keep herself busy, Louisa has opened the doors of the family villa as a guest house, but has just one guest so far, Basil.

Meanwhile, Larry (Josh O’Connor) is struggling to get his risqué Black Book published but is entertaining himself in a triste with two ballet dancers. Heartbroken Leslie (Callum Woodhouse) has thrown himself back into his job and shooting.

Where and when can I watch it? ITV, 7 April

The Widow

What is it? The Widow tells the story of Georgia Wells (played by Kate Beckinsale), whose life is turned upside down when she receives a phone call in the middle of the night with the news that Will – her husband of over 10 years – has been in a plane crash in the Congolese jungle and has been reported dead.

As the drama moves forward three years and Georgia’s old life is now a thing of the past, the lead character learns something shocking.

In a bid to find out the truth about his disappearance, she heads to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. But oblivious to the extent of the danger she faces, Georgia sets out across the country in pursuit of Will.

Where and when can I watch it? ITV, 8 April

The Victim

What is it? The Victim is a four-part legal thriller created by Rob Williams (The Man In The High Castle) and told through the eyes of the plaintiff and the accused.

Set within Scotland’s unique legal system, Kelly Macdonald plays Anna Dean, whose nine year old son was murdered 15 years before.

She is accused of revealing her son’s killer’s new identity online and conspiring to have him murdered. Has the anger of a grieving mother turned her into a criminal too?

Where and when can I watch it? BBC One, 8 April

You vs Wild

What is it? Following the success of Charlie Brooker’s Bandersnatch Black Mirror episode – which put viewers in control of a story about a young programmer adapting a choose-your-own-adventure novel into a video game in 1984 – Netflix has a new interactive project.

You vs Wild follows the same multiple-choice format as Bandersnatch, but instead of influencing the story, you’ll be deciding the fate of survival expert Bear Grylls.

“In this interactive series, you’ll make key decisions to help Bear Grylls survive, thrive and complete missions in the harshest environments on Earth,” explains Netflix.

Where and when can I watch it? Netflix, 10 April

Game of Thrones (Season 8)

What is it? HBO's long-running fantasy phenomenon is coming to a close - season 8 will be the last outing for Game of Thrones.

There are only six episodes too. Granted, most of them are as long as feature-length films, but Thrones fans will be disappointed to see the show come to an end.

As to what might happen, HBO are predictably tight-lipped to combat spoilers, but it's sure to be an epic ride.

Where and when can I watch it? Sky Atlantic, 15 April