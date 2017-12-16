Scots actor Joe McFadden wins Strictly Come Dancing grand final

Joe McFadden has won the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing following a tense public vote.

The Scottish actor and his dance partner Katya Jones jumped in delight after being revealed as winners live on BBC 1 tonight.

The Glasgow-born star, best known for his roles in Heartbeat and Holby City, said “it was completely surreal” to be crowned champion of the long-running series.

Paying tribute to his fellow contestants, he added: “I’m so in awe of everyone who started all those weeks ago. We’ve been such a tight unit and I love them all to bits. Every one of us here are winners.”

He said his dance partner was “the most amazing woman” who had stuck with him throughout the series.

At 42, McFadden is the oldest champion in the show’s history.

He was joined in the final by Gemma Atkinson, Debbie McGee and Alexandra Burke.

McFadden and his partner performed a Viennese waltz to Somewhere My Love from Dr Zhivago and showdanced to Hall and Oates’ You Make My Dreams.