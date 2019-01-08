Scotland lining up bid to secure National Television Awards ceremony

Scotland is set to mount a bid to bring one of Britain’s biggest entertainment awards ceremonies north of the Border for the first time.

Government agency VisitScotland persuaded the National Television Awards to stage a special nominations event with host Dermot O’Leary at the new V&A Dundee museum. It is now harbouring ambitions to stage the main event at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, which has previously played host to the MTV Europe Music Awards and the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards. The agency has also set out ambitions to stage more major events at V&A Dundee.

VisitScotland’s head of events, Paul Bush, who led talks to bring the NTA to Dundee for its nominations announcement, said: “We could have the NTAs in Glasgow. It could be held anywhere in future. All events are portable now. We’re always looking for new products.

“Big events should come out London more. It shows that they are not London-centric and there are also some great facilities outside of London.

“It’s about having an ambition, aspiration and desire to work with partners to bring it all together.

“The NTA had never done a nominations event anywhere before we suggested doing one at V&A Dundee.

“We’ve always recognised that V&A Dundee was going to be an iconic new facility and venue for Scotland.

“It’s first and foremost a museum, but we’ve been really keen to see it become an event space as well.

“You could do fashion shows, opera, music and film events, and really special dinners. You just need to be a bit innovative.”