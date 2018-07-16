Sam Heughan under fire from angry Outlander fans over Trump story retweet

He is the star of one of the most popular historical dramas to be broadcast in recent years.

But Sam Heughan, the Galloway-born actor, upset some of his many fans by sharing a Scotsman story on the so-called “Trump baby blimp” which was paid for by UK protesters against the US president’s visit this weekend.

The giant inflatable was not allowed to fly over Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course when he visited over the weekend.

Yet when Mr Heughan, best known for playing Jacobite clansman Jamie Fraser in the hit series Outlander, retweeted The Scotsman’s coverage of the story, it proved too much for some Americans.

One replied: “I guess when that is all you have to get attention, it’s what you do. Too many actors doing this. I have no issue with them expressing themselves, but must remember they alienate. And, it would be better if they saved for their personal circle, not the accounts fans follow.”

But the actor hit back: “My job is portray every aspect of the human condition. To understand each character. To be able to empathise means I have to understand and therefore have an opinion. You want “entertainment”, I suggest you stop watching drama. Everyone is entitled to an opinion.”

Another fan tweeted: “Sam, I am disappointed that you retweeted this. No matter your opinion of the man , you should respect the office. Since you are usually so kind to others I find it strange that you would promote hatred like this.”

Mr Heughan later thanked his fans for interacting with him. “Love your support and debate is what makes us grow,” he said. “Just dislike being controlled or silenced. We live in a democracy. (I think).”

Mr Trump left Scotland yesterday after spending time at his Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

Thousands attended protests in Edinburgh and Glasgow over the weekend against his visit.