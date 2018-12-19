Paul Whitelaw’s Christmas TV survival guide

Christmas, as TV soap legend Pete Beale once opined, wouldn’t be Christmas without pickled walnuts. In his colourful cockney way, he was obviously talking about the festive television schedules. I’ve done some research into this, and I’m definitely right. So, in tribute to the late, lamented market trader, here’s my guide to this year’s fermented delicacies.

Mark Gatiss takes another stab at reviving the Christmas ghost story tradition with The Dead Room (Christmas Eve, BBC4, 10pm), an atmospheric chiller in which Simon Callow plays the nationally treasured host of a long-running radio horror series. While recording another eerie episode, his past comes back to haunt him.

Call the Midwife Christmas Special

If that sounds frightening, it’s nothing compared to the arrival of “redoubtable” Miriam Margolyes in this year’s snow-capped Call The Midwife Christmas Special (Christmas Day, BBC1, 7:45pm). She plays a nun who barrels into Poplar with four Chinese orphans in tow.

The story of how a pair of ice skaters from Nottingham eventually became rink royalty may not sound like a natural source of drama, but Torvill & Dean (Christmas Day, STV, 9:15pm) is surprisingly palatable. If nothing else, it’s the sort of undemanding, vaguely inspirational biopic you’ll probably be in the mood for at that time on Christmas Day.

The BBC continues its annual festive tradition of presenting stellar Agatha Christie adaptations with The ABC Murders (Boxing Day to 28 December, BBC1, 9pm), in which John Malkovich stars as Hercule Poirot on the trail of a killer wreaking havoc via Britain’s railway network.

Make no mistake, the Beeb’s six-part adaptation of Victor Hugo’s Les Miserables (30 December, BBC1, 9pm) is a bells and whistles epic. Heaving with prestige and all-conquering production values, its top-end cast includes Dominic West, Olivia Colman, David Oyelowo and David Bradley. Beat that.

Doctor Who

For the last 12 years, Doctor Who (New Year’s Day, BBC1, 7pm) has been a popular Christmas Day staple, so it won’t feel quite right watching it in a post- Hogmanay haze. Still, it’s guaranteed to pull in viewers; through no fault of her own, Jodie Whittaker’s first season was disappointingly uneven, but it was an undeniable ratings smash. Enjoy it while you can, as it won’t be back until early 2020.

Speaking of hiatuses, TV’s most entertainingly ludicrous detective drama, Luther (New Year’s Day to 4 January, BBC1, 9pm), returns after a three year absence. In this four-part miniseries, the maverick crime-stopper struggles to untangle a series of monstrous, audacious and seemingly indiscriminate killings. Business as usual, then, but no worse off for that.

If you fancy something lighter – everything is lighter than Luther, admittedly – then there’s a fair smattering of comedy to enjoy this Yuletide. Stephen Merchant and Asim Chaudhry star in Click and Collect (Christmas Eve, BBC1, 9pm), a one-off farce about a pair of mismatched neighbours weathering a cross-country road trip in pursuit of an exclusive gift.

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit from Eric and Ernie – Pete Beale probably said that once too – but instead of the usual repeats, this year we’re being treated to episodes which haven’t been seen since their original broadcast in 1968.

The Morecambe & Wise Show: The Lost Tapes

The Morecambe & Wise Show: The Lost Tapes (Boxing Day, BBC2, 7:50pm) is the result of a restoration project which began with the wonderfully surprising discovery of these episodes in, of all places, a derelict cinema in Sierra Leone.

There’s more classic comedy in Ken Dodd: How Tickled We Were (Boxing Day, BBC2, 9pm), a documentary celebrating the life and career of the tattifilarious comedian from Notty Ash. Dodd, who passed away in March of this year at the age of 90, was a unique talent, and this fond tribute reminds us why.

Another great comedian – indeed, for my money the greatest stand-up of all time – receives his due in Billy Connolly: Made in Scotland (28 December, BBC2, 9pm), a delightful two-part profile in which the Big Yin returns to his beloved homeland while reflecting upon a life well-spent. Despite his health issues, he’s in very fine fettle throughout.

You can enjoy the company of more furry creatures, albeit of the cartoon variety, in a new adaptation of Watership Down (today and tomorrow, BBC1, 7pm/7:20pm), which boasts the all-star vocal talents of John Boyega, Olivia Colman, Ben Kingsley, Gemma Arterton, Peter Capaldi and many, many others. Don’t worry, parents, it’s not as harrowing as the 1978 animated film version.

Your little ones should also be entertained by Zog (Christmas Day, BBC1, 4:50pm), the latest animated special from Gruffalo creators Julia Donaldson and Alex Scheffler, plus David Walliams’ The Midnight Gang (Boxing Day, BBC1, 7:30pm).

Walliams may be a popular children’s author, but he’d probably be the first to admit that he can’t hold a candle to the great Raymond Briggs. With candid contributions from the man himself, the touching documentary, Raymond Briggs: Snowmen, Bogeymen & Milkmen (Hogmanay, BBC2, 9pm), is a fitting tribute to his genius.

And that, in a pickled walnut shell, is your lot for this year. Drink responsibly, drive safely, and whatever you do, don’t watch anything involving Keith Lemon. No one deserves that, least of all you. ■