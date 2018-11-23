Mr Blobby went on Loose Women and gave the most reasoned Brexit opinion yet

Mr Blobby has appeared on daytime TV to offer his thoughts on the state of Brexit.

The children’s TV character, who was famous for his starring role on Noel’s House Party, has turned reality on its head and appeared on Loose Women to discuss his thoughts the hottest political topic in the UK.

Mr Blobby becomes an EU tariffs expert

Although Blobby gained a cult reputation for being a clumsy buffoon, he had some sobering thoughts on what would happen if Britain walked away without an EU trade agreement.

After he had stopped speaking about his friend and former co-star Noel Edmonds’ appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Blobby came into his own when he was quizzed on the outcome of a no-deal Brexit.

“On Brexit, do you think that if there’s a no deal, slash the 12,651 EU protectionist tariffs, will that result in a loss or a gain to the UK treasury?” asked Loose Women panellist Jane Moore.

The EU’s common external tariff comprises of 12,651 different taxes to protect trade between the nations.

And if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, the taxes could have to be paid by the UK.

After a few impassioned “blob blob blobbies” from the character, the panellist stepped in to interpret Mr Blobby’s words on the complex issue.

“He says it will be fine because the EU tariffs are currently remitted to the EU so it makes no difference,” the presenter said.

Read more: Brexit: Theresa May denies fishermen being ‘sold out’ for sake of deal

Blobby on Brexit

Andrea McClean also wanted to know Blobby’s thoughts on another burning issue: will Prime Minister Theresa May still have her job by the end of the year?

“Seen as though you’re so in the know, do you think Theresa May will still be there by Christmas?” the presenter asked.

Blobby said that he “just didn’t know” what would happen to the PM.

A wave of confusion erupted on Twitter, with several users of the website wondering how the character had become a voice of searing political commentary.

“Another member of the liberal media elite trying to force their views on hardworking people,” tweeted Nick Mulligan.

Mr Blobby, the ‘washed up alcoholic’

Mr Blobby, has enjoyed a TV hiatus since 2012, but is back on our to support his former co-star.

TV critic Stuart Heritage said that the character was “a sensation immediately” but soon became “a widely despised irritant”.

Noel Edmonds has been quick to distance himself from the character.

Speaking to The Mirror prior to entering the I’m A Celeb jungle, he said that Mr Blobby is “now a washed up alcoholic” living in Marbella.

Asked what Blobby would think of him going in the jungle, he said: “Well the story of Mr Blobby is a sad story because the fame got to him.

“You know the story? Oh my god. After the whole American experience and whatever, he got a bar in Marbella and Mrs Blobby left with the kids and he drank the profits frankly.

“It was never gonna work when you think of the climate in Marbella it. The smell of rubber was putting people off, so he is a shadow of his former self.”

The presenter said he would “hopefully not” appear onscreen with him again.

Additional reporting by Alex Finnis.

Read more: If only we had Nicola Sturgeon at Westminster - Joyce McMillan

This article originally appeared on the i news.