Here are the Scottish actors made famous by Game of Thrones

As Game of Thrones returns with its eighth and final season, we take a look at some of the Scottish cast members who graced our screens in the world-dominating fantasy series.

The show has been such a huge undertaking that its cast numbers are in the hundreds, and its stars come from all corners of the planet - including Scotland.

Richard Madden starred as Robb Stark, Lord of Winterfell.

Here are the Scottish actors in the ranks of HBO’s biggest ever series.

Read more: 11 Scottish actors who starred in Game of Thrones.

Iain Glen (aka Jorah Mormont)

Glen was born in Edinburgh in 1961, and studied at the University of Aberdeen before attending the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He plays disgraced former Lord of Bear Island turned exiled mercenary Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones, and has also had roles in Spooks, Downton Abbey, and the Resident Evil films.

Rose Leslie plays Ygritte, a woman of the Free Folk, and becomes the lover of Jon Snow.

Rory McCann (aka Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane)

It wasn’t always an actor’s life for Glasgow-born Rory McCann, who began his career as a bridge painter on the Forth Road Bridge. He first attracted the attention of film and TV producers when he appeared in a vest and kilt wandering snowy streets for a Scotts' Porridge Oats advert, and since then the imposing actor has appeared in films like Hot Fuzz, Clash of the Titans and Slow West. He’s now best known for portraying Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane, who served as King Joffrey Baratheon’s personal bodyguard.

Daniel Portman (aka Podrick)

Born in Glasgow in 1992, Portman was brought up in Strathbungo. His first professional role came aged 16 opposite James Nesbitt in Outcast, with a place on the cast of River City following not long after. At just 19 he was cast in Game of Thrones as Podrick “Pod” Payne, the squire to Tyrion Lannister. His character is loyal and capable despite his shyness and insecurities.

Glen plays disgraced former Lord of Bear Island turned exiled mercenary Jorah Mormont.

Richard Madden (aka Robb Stark)

Born in 1986 in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, Madden is one of the few actors whose post-GoT work overshadows the show that made him famous. As the honourable Rob Stark, Lord of Winterfell, Madden made a name for himself on the show between 2011 and 2013, but his work as the star of 2018’s thrilling Bodyguard, is arguably what he’s known best for now.

Rose Leslie (aka Ygritte)

Born in Aberdeen in 1987, Leslie portrayed wildling Ygritte in Game of Thrones, which is where she met future husband Kit Harington. The pair recently bought a £660k flat in Edinburgh. Aside from her work on GoT, Leslie has appeared in major roles in The Good Fight and Downton Abbey.

Ron Donachie (aka Rodrik Cassel)

The father of Daniel Portman, Ron Donachie was born in 1956 in Dundee. He studied at Glasgow University, where he graduated with a M.A (Hons.) in English Literature and Drama in 1979. A successful stage play led to the formation of acapella band The Flying Pickets, with which Donachie surprisingly claimed a Christmas number one in 1983. In Game of Thrones, he plays Rodrik Cassel, and has also appeared in River City, The Loch, and was Robert Wishart, Bishop of Glasgow in Netflix’s Outlaw King.

James Cosmo (aka Jeor Mormont)

Born in Dunbartonshire in 1947, James Cosmo has appeared in some quintessentially Scottish films, like Braveheart and Highlander. In more recent years he’s appeared in Netflix’s Outlaw King as Robert Bruce Senior and in Shetland as Arthur McCall. In Game of Thrones he played Jeor Mormont, the Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, until 2013.

Clive Russell (aka Brynden 'Blackfish' Tully)

Though he was born in England, Clive Russell was raised in Fife from the age of three months. Another Game of Thrones’ Scottish actor to have appeared in Netflix’s Outlaw King (where he played Lord Mackinnon of Skye), Russell also starred in Ripper Street as Chief Inspector Fred Abberline. In Game of Thrones, he was Brynden 'Blackfish' Tully from 2013 to 2016.

Jamie Sives (Jory Cassel)

Edinburgh’s Jamie Sives appeared in Game of Thrones in 2011 as Jory Cassel, who only made it five episodes into the show before meeting his grisly demise. He has since appeared as Lenny Dean in BBC One legal thriller The Victim.

Kate Dickie (Lysa Arryn)

Born in East Kilbride in 1971, Dickie made sporadic appearances in Game of Thrones between 2011 and 2014 as Lysa Arryn. Since then she has appeared in Shetland and Vera, and even played a minor role in Star Wars film, The Last Jedi.

John Stahl (Rickard Karstark)

Born in 1953 in Sauchie, Clackmannanshire, John Stahl played the role of Rickard Karstark, Lord of Karhold in Game of Thrones, appearing in the second and third seasons. He’s also been in Shetland, and played a fisherman in 2018 film, Mary, Queen of Scots.