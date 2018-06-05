Former STV boss Rob Woodward to take on Met Office role

Former STV chief executive Rob Woodward has been appointed chairman of the Met Office.

Woodward, who left the Scottish broadcaster last year, is to take up the role in July, and will work with the Met Office board and executive team to “ensure the organisation continues to offer global leadership in weather and climate science”.

He replaces Greg Clarke, now chairman of the Football Association, who stepped down in 2016 after four years in the Met Office post. The role has since been held by interim chair Sir John Beddington.

Earlier this year, the organisation was plunged into constitutional crisis after its chief executive, Rob Varley, was sacked over problems with “governance and management controls”.

Woodward, who is currently chair of court of Glasgow Caledonian University and chairs technology company Blancco and marketing services firm Ebiquity, said: “I’ve long admired the work of the Met Office and the impact it has on so many people from all walks of life. It is a privilege to be selected to be the next chair of this world-class organisation. I look forward to working with the executive team and staff to help the Met Office build on its successes whilst continuing to transform to face the challenges of the future.”

In addition to his ten years at STV, Woodward has also held posts as commercial director of Channel 4 Television and was previously a managing director of UBS Warburg. He was also managing partner of Braxton UK, Deloitte’s European telecoms, media and technology business and UK strategy consulting practice.

The Met Office, which is rated amongst the top climate research institutes in the world, is expected to make a £30 billion contribution to the UK economy over this decade.