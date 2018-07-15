First look at new Doctor Who series gives glimpse of Jodie Whittaker in action

The first glimpse of Jodie Whittaker in action as the new star of Doctor Who has been revealed

Fans watching the World Cup final on BBC One were treated to 40 seconds of promotional footage from the new series.

The clip was also posted on the sci-fi series’ official Twitter account.

“New Doctor Who, New friends, New Adventures,” the tweet said, as it gave viewers a taste of what to expect in the 11th series which airs later this year.

The clip featured the Doctor’s companions, played by Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole, with all three appearing to have a supernatural experience around food.

Cole’s character, whose name was revealed on Twitter as Ryan, is in a cafe eating egg, beans and toast, watching football on his phone, with pundit Alan Shearer’s voice audible alongside eerie music.

Crockery and condiments can be seen shaking on another table in the cafe, as an unknown person dunks a chip into an egg.

The next scene features Gill’s character who is having pizza in a living room with two other women.

She opens an empty pizza box, closes it, sees a bookcase shake, and when she opens the box again it has been replenished with a full pizza.

In this brief sequence, a figure appears to flash across the screen in a split second.

Next up is Walsh’s character who is reading the newspaper in what appears to be a chip shop.

He also witnesses things around him shake, and he gets a brief glimpse of a footstep, before looking back at his newspaper which has become the 1981 Beano Summer Special.

White writing saying “The universe is calling” appears on a black background, before the clip cuts to a smiling Whittaker as the Doctor.

Whittaker, 36, was unveiled as the successor to former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi following the Wimbledon men’s final in July last year.

She is making history as the first ever female Doctor.

The Broadchurch star made her brief debut as the 13th Doctor in the final minutes of the Doctor Who Christmas special last year, when Capaldi regenerated.

Read more: Dr Who producer Steven Moffat blasts Jodie Whittaker critics