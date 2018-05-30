Channel 4 shortlists Glasgow as location for new HQ

Glasgow is among 13 cities and regions selected to participate in the second stage of the pitch process for Channel 4’s new national HQ and creative hubs.

The cities and regions in consideration for the national HQ or creative hubs are: Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Greater Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and the West Midlands.

Those in consideration to be a creative hub only are: Belfast, Brighton, Newcastle-Gateshead, Nottingham, Sheffield, Stoke-on-Trent.

Channel 4 said more than 30 submissions were received overall.

The broadcaster’s chief commercial offer, Jonathan Allan, who has spearheaded the pitch process, said: “We’ve been incredibly impressed both by the number of pitches we received and by the high quality of the submissions - which has underlined the huge amount of creativity, innovation and talent right across the UK.

“However we have to move to a shortlist phase and, after careful consideration by the Channel 4 executive team, we’ve selected 13 cities that are best able to meet our vision for our new hubs in the Nations and Regions.

“We look forward to visiting all those on the shortlist as part of our second phase, but we will also be continuing to work with all cities and regions as part of our strategy to increase investment and support creative businesses, jobs and growth across the UK.”

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “It is tremendous news that Glasgow has been named on the shortlist for Channel 4’s new national headquarters.

“With its already-thriving film and TV sector and growing production community I believe that Glasgow is the ideal location. The city has one of the most vibrant cultural scenes in Europe and is already home to BBC Scotland, STV, more than 120 production companies, and the new National Film and Television School Scotland – which is backed with Scottish Government funding.

“I congratulate the bid team on all their hard work so far, and wish them the best of luck in this final part of the process.”

Nicola Sturgeon previously urged Channel 4 bosses to consider making Glasgow their new national home, saying Scotland’s largest city would be the “perfect”place for the broadcaster’s new HQ.

Scottish journalist, author and television executive Stuart Cosgrove is leading Glasgow’s bid to attract Channel 4’s new national headquarters to the city.

Mr Cosgrove, who served as Channel 4 Controller of Arts and Entertainment and then Head of Programmes (Nations and Regions) until 2015, will chair a new board created to guide Glasgow’s pitch.

Led by Glasgow City Council, with support from the Scottish Government, the board will also include representation from the city’s creative industries.

Mr Cosgrove said: “Glasgow has everything Channel 4 needs in a new home - including a dynamic and original independent broadcast sector.

“The same values and qualities that typify Glasgow are ingrained in the culture and identity of Channel 4. They are bold and provocative, with real heart - and they both attract and celebrate innovative and diverse people. “Channel 4 and Glasgow are made for one another.”

