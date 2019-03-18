Begbie for prime minister? Robert Carlyle is taking on exciting new drama role

Have your say

Robert Carlyle, actor of the notoriously hot-headed Begbie from Trainspotting, is set to take on the role of UK Prime Minister in a highly-anticipated new drama series.

Due out in Autumn this year, Sky One series COBRA will focus on the titular emergency committee that meets when the UK is faced with crisis.

It will see Carlyle, 57, playing PM Robert Sutherland as he guides the UK through disaster, rather than the pint-throwing Begbie from the 1996 hit film.

But Sky have remained tight-lipped on the nature of the national emergency he will face as Britain's leader.

The Trainspotting icon is looking forward to starring in the new show.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “COBRA is a palpably thrilling and witty take on a political drama but with a humanity at the heart of the series.”

COBRA stands for Cabinet Office briefing room A - where they meet in Downing Street.

COBRA will air on Sky One and will be available for streaming on Now TV.