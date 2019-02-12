BBC unveil Nine team ahead of new channel

BBC Scotland has revealed the core reporting team who will front the flagship news programme on the corporation’s new dedicated Scottish channel.

Launching later this month, The Nine will focus on national as well as international stories from the broadcaster’s Glasgow headquarters.

The channel has now unveiled the specialists and correspondents who will form the bedrock of the show. Out of the 15 members of staff announced, more than half are existing BBC employees.

The hour-long programme, which will air at 9pm on weeknights, will be co-anchored by Rebecca Curran and Martin Geissley on Mondays to Thursdays.

A Friday evening edition of the programme will be presented by John Beattie and Laura Miller.

James Cook, a former Scotland and North America correspondent with the BBC, will return from the US as the programme’s chief news correspondent.

Hayley Valentine, editor of The Nine, said: “I’m delighted with the team of presenters and reporters we’ve put together.

“It has a great mix of experienced correspondents and new talent, all of whom are working on a raft of original stories for The Nine.

“Our viewers will get some of the best analysis of Scottish, UK and international news from this team.

“And I’m confident viewers will enjoy a very different approach to news presenting and storytelling.”

A four-strong team will report on politics from Holyrood, comsisting of Lynsey Bews, a political correspondent, David Lockhart, a political reporter, Rajdeep Sandhu, the programme’s Westminster correspondent, and Jean MacKenzie, who will be based in Brussels.

The show will also have a sports presence with Amy Irons joining from Capital Radio as sports presenter, Laura McGhie as sports news presenter, and Chris McLaughlin as sports news correspondent.

Other appointments for the programme include Laura Goodwin as innovation correspondent, based in Dundee, Chris Clements as social affairs correspondent, and David Farrell as the programme’s entertainment reporter.

As well as presenting on Fridays, Miller will also be the programme’s consumer affairs correspondent.

On Saturdays, there will be a 15 minute bulletin at 7pm, followed by a review programme presented by Fiona Stalker and Nick Sheridan. On Sundays, the 15 minute 7pm bulletin will be presented by Lucy Whyte.