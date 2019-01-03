Scotland's beautiful scenery plays a key role in TV series Outlander

20 Outlander filming locations that you can visit in Scotland

Follow in the footsteps of Jamie and Claire and visit these stunning filming locations across Scotland.

Series four of fantasy drama Outlander is coming to a close, but there’s never been a better time to visit the stunning Scottish locations that bring the story to life. There are plenty to choose from, whether you fancy a trip to Glasgow, Edinburgh, the Highlands or the Lowlands.

The peaceful rolling hills and forests around the loch the inspiration and setting for Sir Walter Scotts poem The Lady of the Lake featured heavily as the backdrop to several scenes from season two.

1. Loch Katrine

The peaceful rolling hills and forests around the loch the inspiration and setting for Sir Walter Scotts poem The Lady of the Lake featured heavily as the backdrop to several scenes from season two.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
One of the distillerys warehouses was used as the setting of a wine warehouse owned by Jamies cousin Jared at the docks in Le Havre.

2. Deanston Distillery

One of the distillerys warehouses was used as the setting of a wine warehouse owned by Jamies cousin Jared at the docks in Le Havre.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
The little harbour just along from Kirkcaldy in Fife stood in for Le Havre where Claire and Jamie arrive to start a new life in France in season two.

3. Dysart Harbour

The little harbour just along from Kirkcaldy in Fife stood in for Le Havre where Claire and Jamie arrive to start a new life in France in season two.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
The Italian-style gardens provided a stunning backdrop for much of season two after the Frasers flee to the French court of Louis XV. Its located outside of Crieff.

4. Drummond Castle and Gardens

The Italian-style gardens provided a stunning backdrop for much of season two after the Frasers flee to the French court of Louis XV. Its located outside of Crieff.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6