20 Outlander filming locations that you can visit in Scotland

Series four of fantasy drama Outlander is coming to a close, but there’s never been a better time to visit the stunning Scottish locations that bring the story to life. There are plenty to choose from, whether you fancy a trip to Glasgow, Edinburgh, the Highlands or the Lowlands.

1. Loch Katrine The peaceful rolling hills and forests around the loch the inspiration and setting for Sir Walter Scotts poem The Lady of the Lake featured heavily as the backdrop to several scenes from season two. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Deanston Distillery One of the distillerys warehouses was used as the setting of a wine warehouse owned by Jamies cousin Jared at the docks in Le Havre. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Dysart Harbour The little harbour just along from Kirkcaldy in Fife stood in for Le Havre where Claire and Jamie arrive to start a new life in France in season two. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Drummond Castle and Gardens The Italian-style gardens provided a stunning backdrop for much of season two after the Frasers flee to the French court of Louis XV. Its located outside of Crieff. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more