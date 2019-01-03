20 Outlander filming locations that you can visit in Scotland
Follow in the footsteps of Jamie and Claire and visit these stunning filming locations across Scotland.
Series four of fantasy drama Outlander is coming to a close, but there’s never been a better time to visit the stunning Scottish locations that bring the story to life. There are plenty to choose from, whether you fancy a trip to Glasgow, Edinburgh, the Highlands or the Lowlands.
1. Loch Katrine
The peaceful rolling hills and forests around the loch the inspiration and setting for Sir Walter Scotts poem The Lady of the Lake featured heavily as the backdrop to several scenes from season two.