4. Rory McCann (aka Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane)

It wasnt always an actors life for Glasgow-born Rory McCann, who began his career as a painter on the Forth Road Bridge. He first attracted the attention of film and TV producers when he appeared in a vest and kilt wandering snowy streets for a Scotts' Porridge Oats advert, and since then the imposing actor has appeared in films like Hot Fuzz, Clash of the Titans and Slow West. Hes now best known for portraying Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane, who served as King Joffrey Baratheons personal bodyguard.

HBO

