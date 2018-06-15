Theatre reviews: The Last Ship | Titanic: The Musical

IT’S SEEMS a long time since we heard much – in theatre or anywhere else - from the voice of northern England’s working class, the ones who, after decades of neglect, voted for Brexit in anger, and perhaps despair. Now, though, in Scottish theatre, we’re slightly spoiled for choice, with Jim Cartwright’s Rise And Fall Of Little Voice playing at Pitlochry, and Sting’s mighty Tyneside musical The Last Ship storming into the Festival Theatre, and sailing on to Glasgow next week.

The Last Ship, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh ****

Titanic: The Musical, Playhouse, Edinburgh ****

Nor is it any coincidence that both shows are set in the 1980s, the decade that effectively put paid to the English working class as we once knew it - although not, sadly, to the experience of poverty and powerlessness. Sting’s musical - based on his own experience of growing up on Tyneside, first seen on Broadway in 2014, and now given a completely new script and production by Lorne Campbell of Northern Stage in Newcastle - combines the 1980s story of a threatened shipyard closure, and its impact on the community, with a troubled romance involving local single mum and pub-owner Meg, and her former boyfriend Gideon, who went off to sea 17 years before not knowing that she was pregnant.

The romance is fine, although perhaps too long-drawn-out in reaching a resolution. The heart and soul of the story, though, lies in the struggle of foreman Jack White and his men to keep the yard open, and to complete the great ship on the stocks - called The Utopia - before an uncaring government and untrustworthy management finally evict them from the yard. Joe McGann gives a powerful and poignant performance as Jack, with understudy Penelope Woodman simply superb as his indomitable wife, Peggy; and Katie Moore is outstanding as Meg and Gideon’s 16-year old musician daughter Ellen, who also lightly narrates the tale, from a present-day perspective.

If the leading performances are excellent, though, in the end it’s the music, the spectacle and the magnificent ensemble work that carries this show, with Sting contributing more than a dozen great musical numbers orchestrated in a wall of thrilling choral sound by Rob Mathes, and designers 59 Productions creating matching walls of towering steel and scaffolding in their evocation of shipyard, town and sea-wall. And at the end, the show takes an almost visionary turn, imagining the explosive launch into the light of a ship that never sailed; but that Sting, Lorne Campbell and their company transform nonetheless into a mighty symbol of collective resistance against the world we have made, since the 1980s - and against the failure of love that lay at the heart of it all.

Not, of course, that fierce financial pressures and money-grubbing attitudes were first invented in the 1980s; indeed as Maury Yeston and Peter Stone’s powerful musical about the fate of the Titanic makes clear, they payed a key role in the destruction of the superb newly-built ship that was at the time - in 1912 - “the largest moving object on Earth”.

Although it boasts a playlist of 22 named songs, Yeston and Stone’s musical is in some ways more like an opera in the complexity of its orchestral score, the demands it places on singers, and the broad sweep of melodies and cadences through which it tackles the story of the Titanic’s destruction and loss, and the reasons for it; notably in one memorable male-voice trio called The Blame, played out between the Captain, the ship-owner Bruce Ismay, and the ship’s designer.

All of this is perhaps a bit more than audiences accustomed to the 1997 film might be expecting, in the way of tragedy, politics, and a complex musical response. Titanic is full of fine characters, though, from the Captain and Ismay (Philip Rahm and Simon Green, in fine form) through their chief steward and wealthy passengers to the lower orders in second and third class, who - in the class system of the day - barely stood a chance. The costumes are elegant, and David Woodhead’s rear-deck set simple but to the point; and although this dynamic and dramatic show allows few pauses for wild applause, as it powers through the story like a steamship in search of a blue riband, the final curtain is cheered to echo by an audience who find themselves challenged, impressed, and - in the end - deeply moved.

The Last Ship at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, until 16 June, and at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow, from 18-23 June. Titanic is at the Playhouse, Edinburgh, until 16 June.