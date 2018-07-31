Frankie Boyle scoops honour at Scottish Comedy Awards

Frankie Boyle, Des Clarke, Armando Iannucci and Brian “Limmy” Limond have all won major honours at the annual Scottish Comedy Awards, which are now held just before the Edinburgh Festival Fringe gets underway.

Boyle’s New World Order, which has had two series on BBC Two since launching last summer, was named best TV show at the ceremony.

Iannucci, the creator of Alan Partridge, The Thick of It and Veep, was named Scotland’s best comedy writer just months after receiving an outstanding contribution award from BAFTA Scotland.

Limmy won the best online comic award, BBC Scotland’s Breaking the News programme was named best radio show and its presenter, Des Clarke, was honoured as Scotland’s best TV or radio comic. Chris Forbes, one of the stars of Scot Squad, was named best comedy actor, while Mark Nelson won the best headliner award. The best newcomer and best solo show prizes went to Will Naameh and Ray Bradshaw respectively.

The Monkey Barrel, which was launched just two years ago in Edinburgh’s Old Town, was named Scotland’s best comedy club. The lifetime achievement award went to Karen Koren, artistic director of the Gilded Balloon – the Fringe venue she launched in 1986 that went on to showcase acts like Dylan Moran, Tommy Tiernan and Phil Kay.