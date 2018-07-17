Creative Scotland chief executive quits following funding row

The chief executive of the country’s embattled arts quango has resigned following an on-going controversy over funding awards.

Janet Archer will leave Creative Scotland following a tumultuous year for the agency, which has faced serious criticism over its decision to stop funding several theatre companies.

The quango was forced to pledge a “root and branch” review of the way funding decisions were made following uproar earlier this year, and a “reset” of its future priorities in the wake of widespread criticism across the cultural sector.

The row reignited last week when Glasgow-based company Culture Republic announced it would be winding up after losing its long-term funding at the start of the year.

Ms Archer, who has led Creative Scotland for five years, had previously admitted her organisation had caused “real difficulties” with its handling of more than £150 million worth of applications from groups across the country.

In a statement published today, Robert Wilson, chairman of Creative Scotland, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Janet for everything she has achieved over the past five years and the important contribution she has made to Creative Scotland, to the arts, screen and creative industries and to public life in Scotland more broadly. We wish her every success for the future.”

Ms Archer said: “It has been an honour to work closely with, and to serve Scotland’s artists and creative communities over the past five years in my role as Chief Executive of Creative Scotland, and to help many thousands of people produce and share work.

“Over the past five years, we have supported artistic excellence, and equalities, diversity and inclusion. We accelerated our work for young people and supported creative projects in all of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas. We have also enhanced international support across artforms, especially for screen.

“I’m pleased that in a difficult public financial context, Creative Scotland managed to work closely with the Scottish Government to secure an additional £19.8m funding for 2018-21 for Regularly Funded Organisations to replace the unexpected steep downturn in National Lottery Funding, as well as an additional £10m annual support for Screen.

“I’m especially proud of the relationships we’ve established with partners to deliver shared plans and increase impact and would like to thank everyone for their commitment to working with us. I know that Creative Scotland’s brilliant and dedicated staff will take the organisation forwards positively and continue to realise opportunity wherever possible.

“I would particularly like to thank the Cabinet Secretary, Fiona Hyslop for her support over my tenure and her committed and steadfast determination to position culture at the heart of Government policy.”