Andy Gray to return to Edinburgh King’s panto in 2019

ROLL up, roll up, for the greatest pantomime on Earth and the return of King’s Theatre panto legend Andy Gray.

Yes if you go down to The King’s next Christmas, you’re in for a big surprise.

Before the curtain has even risen of this year’s production of Beauty and the Beast, the Evening News can exclusively reveal that the 2019 King’s pantomime will see Andy back on the bill as The Ringmaster in Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Upbeat as ever, Andy, who had to pull out of this year’s production at the last minute due to ill-health told the News, “Well... I really miss not being there for Beauty and the Beast, but as you know, ‘I’m no very well’.

“However, I have been experimenting with my porridge making skills and I’m so delighted to say I’ll be back with Goldilocks, Allan and Grant next year.”

He added, “Producer Michael Harrison and director Ed Curtis have told me I’m playing the handsome, heathy and extremely talented young ringmaster. Can’t wait.”

Three will be the magic number when he is reunited with fellow panto stars Allan Stewart and Grant Stott in next year’s reimagining of the classic circus-set bedtime story.

Following this year’s come-back of Beauty and the Beast to The King’s panto stable after a break of 72 years, Goldilocks in no less significant a title.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears first came into being as a pantomime in a version penned by WS Gilbert of Gilbert & Sullivan in 1867.

The story was first set in a circus in 1925 in Howard & Wyndham’s Goldilocks and the Three Bears at The King’s Theatre, starring Eve Lynn and Tom D Newell.

The production focussed on the rivalry between two circus owners, one evil and one good, and as they say in show business, ‘if it ain’t broke...’

Goldilocks and the Three Bears will be The King’s 111th panto and was last seen at the venue in 2007 when it featured Allan Stewart, Grant Stott, TV’s Raven James Mackenzie and Tweedy the clown.

Next year’s production will open on Saturday 30 November 2019 and run until Sunday 19 January 2020.

The annual King’s panto is produced by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer with 719 productions to its credit over the last 36 years.

Andy, a much-loved King’s panto regular, withdrew from this year’s panto on the advice of his doctors after being diagnosed with blood cancer in August.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears will go on general sale on Monday 18 February from 0131-529 6000.

Members of the theatre’s friends scheme will get priority booking from Tuesday 8 to Monday 14 January 2019 with group bookings of 8+ available from Tuesday 15 January to Friday 15 February 2019.