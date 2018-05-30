Take Me Out to launch over 50s special

TV dating show Take Me Out is to broadcast a special episode featuring contestants over the age of 50.

Host Paddy McGuinness will be joined by a special line-up of 30 single “golden girls” while three older gentlemen will brave the love lift in the programme airing next week.

A former nun, an ex-girlfriend of Hollywood actor Jason Statham and a lady on the lookout for husband number six will all feature.

READ MORE: Scotland to roll out free sanitary products for low-income women

McGuinness said: “Proving that it’s never too late to date, I’ve gathered together 30 fabulous older ladies hoping to match with the silver fox of their dreams. It’s a really heart-warming show and a lot of fun.”

The ITV show is currently celebrating its 10th series and has seen seven couples wed and five babies born since launching.

- Take Me Out Over 50s special will air on ITV on June 9 at 8pm.