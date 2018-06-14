Under the Radar: Wuh Oh

Wuh Oh are an electronic production duo from Bathgate, aka Pete Ferguson on piano, synths and dancing and Baboon on the decks. They’ve played a session on Vic Galloway’s BBC Introducing show and supported Com Truise, Slugabed and Stranger Things composers S U R V I V E, in addition to playing a sold-out showcase at our Wide Days conference in April.

They also gained more than one million views by providing the theme tune for culinary YouTube series “Basics with Babish”. Wuh Oh play The Blue Arrow in Glasgow on 21 June as part of Glasgow Jazz Festival, and the city’s Oran Mor on 24 June for their West End Festival All-Dayer. They will also appear at the Kelburn Garden Party and the Electric Fields Festival. Look out for new releases towards the end of the year. Visit www.facebook.com/wuhohmusic/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night, Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

Under the Radar in association with Glasgow Jazz Festival. Founded in 1987, Glasgow Jazz Festival is Glasgow’s longest running music festival, with highlights including stars like Sarah Vaughan, Miles Davis, Ray Charles, Tony Bennett and Buddy Guy. The 32nd edition takes place from Wednesday 20 June to Sunday 24 June and features Mr Jukes, Ian Shaw, Wuh Oh, Orchestre Poly-Rythmo, Arun Ghosh and lots more. Visit http://www.jazzfest.co.uk