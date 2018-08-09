Under the Radar: Vansleep

Vansleep are a promising young quartet from Aberdeen who write catchy indie-rock songs. They’ve enjoyed airplay on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal’s RAPAL show and ShmuFM, their debut single, Get Up, has clocked up more than 30,000 Spotify streams, and they were awarded the Best Newcomer at this year’s Fudge Awards.

The band have played Grampian Pride Festival and sold-out gigs in their hometown, including at Drummonds alongside fellow Aberdonian act The Capollos. We saw Vansleep play a high-energy set on the small Bella Bar stage and a stripped back live session with NetSounds at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival this weekend, and we’ve no doubt they’ll be playing bigger stages soon. They launch their second single with a gig at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on 25 August, followed by a slot at Deeside Music Festival, which runs from 31 August to 1 September. Go to https://www.facebook.com/VansleepOfficial/ for more information.

