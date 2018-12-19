Under the Radar: Tiderays

Dumfries band Tiderays have been creating quite a buzz recently. Their most recent single, Papillon, gained airplay on Tom Robinson’s BBC Radio 6 Music show, from Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio and from CamGlen Radio. Rod Jones of Idlewild has been working with the band to record and produce their singles and videos out of his Post Electric Studios in Edinburgh.

Live, Tiderays have opened the main stage at the Electric Fields festival, sold out hometown shows at The Venue and The Stove and showcased at Dumfries Music Conference. They’ve also played at Carlisle Fringe Festival and Solfest. Their next live outing takes place at Oran Mor in Glasgow on 4 January. Listen to Papillon at http://bit.ly/Tiderays-SoS and visit https://www.facebook.com/tideraysuk for more information.

