Under the Radar: The 101

Hailing from the northeast of Scotland, five-piece indie-pop band The 101 have achieved a lot in their short time together. Formed in 2016, they have clocked up more than 150,000 plays via Spotify (with their latest single Cliché making it on to the Hot New Bands playlist), been championed by Jim Gellatly, gained airplay on BBC Introducing and Amazing Radio and performed live on STV2.

The band also collaborated with Robert Gordon’s College chamber choir and they’ve supported acts including Fatherson, Fickle Friends and The Little Kicks. Last month they won a Pride of Aberdeen “Ones To Watch” Award and we couldn’t agree more – The 101 are unquestionably a top tip for 2018. Their next gig takes place at Drummonds in Aberdeen on 13 January, with support from Scott Wallace. For more information visit www.facebook.com/the101official

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars, www.borntobewide.co.uk

