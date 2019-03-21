Under the Radar: swim school

Despite only forming six months ago, young Edinburgh quartet swim school have been causing quite a stir on the Scottish music scene lately. Their first gigs took place earlier this month supporting fellow Edinburgh bands Indigo Velvet and Whitehill Grove and playing Queens of Noise festival in Glasgow alongside UTR favourites Best Girl Athlete and Home$lice.

The band’s debut single sway is an infectious slice of dreamy synth/guitar indie-pop which is bound to get stuck in your head. The song has picked up airplay courtesy of Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio as well as features on the likes of Tenement TV, Alive & Amplified and The Modern Record.

The band support Tranqua Lite at Leith Depot in Edinburgh next Sunday, and they are at The Caves in Edinburgh on 25 April supporting Dancing On Tables.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/weareswimschool/

