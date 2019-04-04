Under the Radar: SHEARS

Have your say

Originally from Ayr, Rebecca Shearing, aka SHEARS, moved to Edinburgh to study singing at the age of 17.

The talented multi-instrumentalist was an early star of the YouTube community and she built a huge online following by performing covers of songs by her favourite artists.

After 18 months writing and recording, SHEARS’s single, Circle Line, which was produced by Samson and mixed by Matty Green (Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Hurts), was released on 1 March.

The first of four singles scheduled for release this year, it showcases a polished electro-pop sound with dark overtones – a very promising release.

SHEARS plays at Edinburgh University’s Teviot Row House on 12 April, as part of our Wide Days festival from 11-13 April. Free tickets are available at http://bit.ly/WDshears with more information at https://www.imshears.com