Under the Radar: Ruvellas

Formerly known as Room-One, Ruvellas are a teenage five-piece from Dundee. The band have played sold out shows in their home town and supported rising acts such as The Snuts and The Dunts at festivals like Inverurie Beer Festival and EH6, while their first tour took place last month via youth music touring project Hit The Road.

Debut single, Sick And Tired/Still The Same was released on Boxing Day and the band recently played a live session on Wave FM. Their next gig takes place on 31 January at Dundee’s Beat Generator Live! supporting Saint-Louie and they are finalising a small Scottish tour in February and March with a confirmed slot at Forthside Festival in Bannockburn near Stirling on 4 May. For full info visit https://www.facebook.com/ruvellas

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

The Association of Independent Music (AIM) is a trade body established in 1999 to provide a collective voice for the UK’s independent music industry. The sector produces some of the most exciting and popular music in the world, and makes a huge contribution to the country’s economy. AIM’s 800+ members include the largest labels in the world, small start-ups and individual artists releasing their own music. For more information visit www.musicindie.com