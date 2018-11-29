Under the Radar: Riley

Glasgow singer-songwriter Riley has been a prolific live performer over the past couple of years, playing dozens of gigs in her home city as well as shows further afield in Finland, Estonia, Canada and the US. In March she also got a taste for touring, bringing her brand of country-tinged pop music to audiences across Scotland as support for Celtic-rockers Tide Lines.

Meanwhile, a variety of slots at festivals such as Solas, North Hop and Millport Country Music Festival have been complemented with plays on commercial broadcasters Capital FM and STV. Currently rehearsing with a full band, Riley takes to the road again next month playing gigs in Stirling (14 December), Fort William (15 December) and Glasgow (16 December). She plans to go into the studio next year with new songs set to be released for Record Store Day on 13 April. Expect a lot of interest. https://www.facebook.com/Rileymusicx/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry social and seminar evenings Born To Be Wide. Their next events take place in Dundee on 6 December and Edinburgh on 13 December, www.borntobewide.co.uk

