Under the Radar: Rascalton

Having sold out venues such as King Tut’s and Sneaky Pete’s last year, Glaswegian quartet Rascalton launch into 2018 with real momentum. Their excellent new single Told You So, released last month, has already clocked up more than 30,000 streams on Spotify and the band have unveiled a busy live schedule.

Announced among a handful of Scottish artists selected to showcase at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton in May, Rascalton will perform on Wednesday at The Old Blue Last in London, alongside fellow Scottish artists Lucia and Declan Welsh. They’ve also been confirmed for the Live At Leeds, Stag & Dagger and Electric Fields Festivals. See the band live in Scotland at Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s on Friday, Falkirk’s Warehouse on Saturday and Dundee’s Beat Generator Live! on 24 March. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Rascalton

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events, borntobewide.co.uk

Under the Radar is in association with EmuBands, a digital music distribution service for artists and labels to sell music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and more. Artists and labels earn 100% of the royalties generated and maintain ownership of their rights. EmuBands’ one-off pricing model means there are no annual fees. Visit www.emubands.com