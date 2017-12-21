Under the Radar: Pocket Knife

The latest addition to the Olive Grove Records roster is Pocket Knife, a Glasgow-based synth-pop duo who feature on Christmas compilation album From Olive Us To Olive You, released last week. Pocket Knife’s Half The Presents is the stand-out song, with deadpan vocals and imaginative lyrics.

Another highlight is a duet featuring Carla J Easton (TeenCanteen/Ette) and Eugene Kelly (The Vaselines). The album also features Randolph’s Leap, Henry & Fleetwood, Jo Mango, The Son(s), Woodenbox, State Broadcasters and Campfires in Winter. All proceeds are being donated to CDH, a charity that supports families affected by Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, which includes label boss Lloyd Meredith’s son Luke. From Olive Us To Olive You is available to buy at https://olivegrove.bandcamp.com/album/from-olive-us-to-olive-you. For more on Pocket Knife, visit www.facebook.com/pocketknifeband.

*Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars, www.borntobewide.co.uk

*Under the Radar is in association with Off Axis, a free to use gig network enabling artists to play shows to guaranteed audiences in over 75 towns and cities. Watch out for Off Axis gigs on Friday at Midnight Breakfast Club in Bathgate and on Saturday at Stramash in Edinburgh https://whatisoffaxis.com