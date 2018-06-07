Under the Radar: Peter Johnstone

Since leaving school, Peter Johnstone has been behind a series of gigs in his native Bathgate, bringing some quality acts to audiences in the West Lothian town.

Last year he moved to Glasgow where he has been undertaking his own musical development, which was aided by a songwriting workshop hosted by Francis Macdonald of Teenage Fanclub and BMX Bandits fame. The result is a four-track debut entitled Teleshopping, which get its official launch on Wednesday at a gig at Glasgow’s Hug & Pint. Whether by accident or design, the BMX Bandits’ knack for endearing lyrics and jangly guitar pop is very much in evidence on the title track, and this nod to the golden age of Scottish indie is further underlined by the EP being released on cassette. A new talent worth looking out for. See http://bit.ly/UTRTeleshopping

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night, Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

