Under the Radar: Peter Cat

Peter Cat is the brainchild of Graham Neil Gillespie, featuring ex-members of The Cosmic Dead and Halfrican. The trio create an intriguing blend of upbeat, art-school, glam-rock pop songs with catchy choruses and a fun sense of humour.

Taken from their debut EP (out later this year), their excellent single, Hand Through Hair, was recorded at Glasgow’s Green Door Studios, engineered by Sam Smith (ex-Mother & The Addicts / Casual Sex) and mixed by Chris McCrory (Catholic Action).

Peter Cat are beginning to get the attention we think they deserve and recently toured Italy. See them at their best – live – on 1 August at Broadcast in Glasgow, on 8 September at the Live At Troon Festival, on 14 September at The Wig in Aberdeen, and on 23 December at The Mash House in Edinburgh. Keep an eye on their website for details of more live shows, videos and releases https://www.petercat.co.uk/home

