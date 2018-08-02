Under the Radar: Parliamo

Parliamo first caught our attention in March with the release of their debut single, Weekend, which boasted a 60s feel that belies the band’s youth. Hailing from Perth, the five-piece have already garnered attention from Radio Scotland, Amazing Radio and Radio X. The follow-up release, Lucy, will appeal to younger listeners as well as those old enough to remember Scouse troopers Cast.

Last month Parliamo played a storming live set at the XpoNorth showcase, with frontman Jack Dailly’s electrifying performance suggesting he had been plugged in along with the amps. Ahead of the September release of their new EP, the band perform at Glasgow’s George Square on Thursday, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival on Friday, Blairgowrie Ale Festival on 11 August and Stereo in Glasgow on 25 August. English dates and the Tenement Trail will follow, introducing new audiences to one of Scotland’s most exciting prospects. www.facebook.com/ParliamoBand/

