Under the Radar: OK Button

It’s a sign of how many years have elapsed since we first wrote about Amber Wilson that in our original story we referred readers to her MySpace page. At the time she was an acoustic singer-songwriter, but shortly afterwards she was drafted in to sing for Morcheeba. Fast-forward a decade or so and she’s back as part of OK Button, teaming up with former Babyshambles drummer Adam Falkner, multi-instrumentalist Nass and writer/producer Craigie Dodds (Amy Winehouse, Gorillaz, Sugababes).

The result is a contemporary synth pop sound with indisputable international appeal. Earlier this year OK Button released the excellent track Messages and this month the single Beds followed as a prelude to the band stepping up their live activity. Check them out at Glasgow’s Poetry Club on Tuesday. www.okbuttonmusic.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music seminar and social nights. Their next event, Off The Record, is for 16-25 year-olds interested in working in music and takes place in Dundee’s Caird Hall on Saturday. www.otrscot.com

