Under the Radar: Missy Mcanulty

Although the DIY ethos tends to be less common among budding pop acts than those in other genres, Edinburgh’s Missy Mcanulty is bucking the trend. After a spell in London, where she cut her teeth with rock/hip-hop hybrid State Of Play, her return to Scotland has been marked by a change of musical direction and a slew of new songs.

These have been enhanced by Mansfield-based studio duo The Producers, with a recent three-day recording session spawning four tracks. Combining electronic beats with evident vocal skills, these are released as an EP on 29 June, with a full-band live show to follow at Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh on 30 July. The title track Home (http://bit.ly/utrmissy) provides an exclusive preview of what to expect. It is accompanied by a video conceived by Mcanulty, further evidence that this is one pop act who means business.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night, Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

Founded in 1987, Glasgow Jazz Festival is Glasgow’s longest running music festival, with highlights including stars like Sarah Vaughan, Miles Davis, Ray Charles, Tony Bennett and Buddy Guy. The 32nd edition takes place from Wednesday 20 June to Sunday 24 June and features Mr Jukes, Ian Shaw, Wuh Oh, Orchestre Poly-Rythmo, Arun Ghosh and lots more. Visit http://www.jazzfest.co.ukx