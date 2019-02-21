Under the Radar: Luke La Volpe

Luke La Volpe are the latest rising stars to hail from the West Lothian town of Bathgate. They have toured with the town’s biggest export – Lewis Capaldi – and played alongside Gerry Cinnamon, Jake Bugg, Alabama 3 and Tom Clarke (The Enemy), as well as performing live for STV and Sofar Sounds in London.

To coincide with their biggest hometown show, the band will release their new single at a special launch gig at the Regal Theatre on 29 March with support from local musician Fraser McLean plus Amy Lou and Black Dog Days.

Other dates include the Greenside in Leslie on 16 March, a BBC Music Introducing showcase at Glasgow’s King Tuts on 28 March (supporting Brownbear) and festival slots at Gig in the Goil in Lochgoilhead on 17 May and Party At The Palace in Linlithgow on 10 August. Visit https://www.facebook.com/lukelavolpe

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run Born To Be Wide music industry events, www.borntobewide.co.uk