Under the Radar: L-Space

Hailing from various different places, Glasgow-based L-Space have been developing a growing following, playing a string of gigs and festival slots since starting out as a duo in 2016. Now swollen to a four piece, they play a dreamy synth pop underpinned by early Eighties keyboard sounds and the airy vocals of frontwoman Lily Higham.

After a succession of self-released tracks in 2017, their latest single, Suneaters, came out on vinyl last week via Last Night From Glasgow Records and is accompanied by a video (http://bit.ly/UTRL-Space) directed by renowned photographer, Brian Sweeney. The band next play live on 31 March at Glasgow’s Stereo as part of the label’s birthday celebrations, and have also been confirmed to appear at the Shuffle Down festival in Larbert on 28 April. Definitely an act worth keeping an ear out for, we recommend making space for L-Space.

