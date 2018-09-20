Under the Radar: Josephine Sillars + The Manic Pixie Dreams

Josephine Sillars is an exciting musician from Inverness, now based in Glasgow. We saw Sillars and her band The Manic Pixie Dreams in Sweden last week at Live At Heart festival. They were selected to appear as part of a showcase via XpoNorth’s partnership with EXCITE (Exchange of International Talent in Europe) and we were impressed by what we saw.

They’ve previously collaborated with Highland hip-hop act Spring Break and their showcase at Live At Heart resulted in impromptu performances with Swedish band Ignore The Elephant and Waterfront Fire from Canada, who will now make guest appearances on their new EP. Standout songs Problems With Power and latest single Is It Love? have been featured by BBC Radio Scotland, Amazing Radio, Summerhall Radio, Alive & Amplified and Inverness Gigs. Watch out for tour announcements and an EP featuring their new international collaborators at www.facebook.com/josephinesillarsmusic/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit

www.borntobewide.co.uk

