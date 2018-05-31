Under the Radar: Jack Hinks

Edinburgh-based songwriter Jack Hinks is known for blending musical styles, from rock and jazz to blues and even prog. On Friday he goes a stage further by mixing a variety of artistic disciplines for Fabric, which he has directed and produced.

Taking place at Edinburgh’s Storytelling Centre, it begins with the premiere of a crowd-funded short film, combines physical theatre, poetry and music, and aims to draw attention to the daily struggle of those suffering from mental health problems. As well as the movie, the evening features spoken word outfit the Loud Poets and an acoustic band performance by Hinks. Those who can’t attend the show can get a snapshot of the music ahead of the release of the single Fabric at http://bit.ly/hinksfabric and keep an eye out for future performances of this excellent initiative at www.jackhinks.co.uk.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born to Be Wide music industry events and seminars, www.borntobewide.co.uk

