Under the Radar: Half Formed Things

Half Formed Things are an Edinburgh quartet making atmospheric pop rock. New single February is a multi-layered epic with dark overtones, girl/boy vocal harmonies, a driving, rhythmic quality and a cinematic feel. It’s the first of three singles to be taken from their forthcoming debut album To Live In The Flicker (the release date has yet to be confirmed).

The band have performed a live session on the Janice Forsyth Show on BBC Radio Scotland, and been championed by Amazing Radio, BBC 6 Music and BBC Radio nan Gàidheal as well as smaller blogs such as Scots Whay Hae! and Channel 7A. They have a hometown launch party scheduled for 28 April at The Mash House in Edinburgh and a slot at Mugstock Festival near Milngavie in July. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/halfformedthings/ (Photograph: Louise McLachlan)

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events, borntobewide.co.uk

