Under the Radar: Graham Costello’s STRATA

Graham Costello’s career started at the age of six when his father brought home a battered drum kit for him. By his teens he had graduated to performing across Europe with noise outfit Young Philadelphia and Krautrock synth act Outblinker.

A love of jazz led to him taking a degree at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and the formation of Graham Costello’s STRATA. Gigging as a quartet and sextet – each adapting according to the instrumentation – the band’s performances are based on improvisation around a musical framework composed by its founder. Featured on the BBC’s Jazz Nights At The Quay (see bit.ly/UTRGCStrata), as well as performing at the Glasgow Jazz Festival 2017, a residency at Glasgow’s Bar Bloc+ has allowed STRATA to bring jazz to a whole new audience. Based on current form, this is set to grow exponentially.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night, Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

