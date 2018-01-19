Under the Radar: Folda

One of Edinburgh’s newest bands, Folda launched into the public domain with their debut single Aurora last week. The quartet is Mark Morrow (no stranger to this column, he has produced scores of emerging Under The Radar-featured artists), David Ritchie, Ewan Simpson and Steve Morrison. Morrow and Simpson were members of The Winter Tradition, whom we’ve also featured.

Aurora is a promising debut – a dark electronica-pop track with commercial overtones. It’s expertly produced and guaranteed to get people dancing. So far it’s been featured on Radio Summerhall and smaller blogs including Alive & Amplified and Club Decode – and no doubt there will be plenty more interest to come. Listen at https://soundcloud.com/folda and visit www.facebook.com/foldaband and https://twitter.com/foldaband for live announcements and more music.

