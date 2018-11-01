Under the Radar: Errant Boy

Formed in 2015, Errant Boy are Chris Harvie, Sarrah McLaren and Sean Ormsby – a truly DIY trio influenced by the guitar pop of the 1980s. The Edinburgh-based band have been championed by pretty much every publication going, including our sister paper, The Scotsman, in addition to airplay from BBC Music Introducing.

Their second album, Memory Fractures, is released on 16 November on the band’s independent record label, Errant Media (home to artists such as Shards, Stephen McLaren and Locked Hands). They have two album launches, the first at the 13th Note Café in Glasgow on 23 November and the second at Leith Depot on 30 November.

Watch the video for lead single, We Like You, filmed at St Margaret’s House, Meadowbank and Portobello Beach, at https://youtu.be/a0LCxC-_IU4 and get all their news at https://www.facebook.com/errantmediamusic

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music business seminar and social night Born To Be Wide. Their next event on Thursday at The Pleasance, Edinburgh, focuses on new record label models. Visit www.borntobewide.co.uk for details

