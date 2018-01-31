Under the Radar: Easy

Formed while studying at the University of the West of Scotland in Ayr, Easy are a fun, eclectic-sounding five-piece now based in Glasgow. They’ve played alongside rising Scottish acts such as Vistas and Pronto Mama, made their debut festival appearance at Party At The Palace in Linlithgow and have toured as far afield as France. Their sound is a groove-laden melting pot of styles, from rock and pop to funk and reggae, complemented by a fine Scottish accent.

Debut single Bringin’ Me Down is released on 9 February with a Scottish tour to coincide, visiting Dundee on 13 February, followed by Aberdeen, Stirling, Edinburgh and ending in Glasgow on 19 February. Fans wearing a colourful/Hawaiian shirt to any show will receive a free download of their single. See https://www.facebook.com/groovyeasy

