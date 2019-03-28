Under the Radar: DJ Scratch and Sniff

Brexit and a talking car are unlikely inspirations for a storming, disco-infused house track, but then its creators, DJ Scratch and Sniff, are no ordinary musical coupling. Comprising electronica experimentalist Fiona Soe Paing and Brooklyn/Edinburgh-based electro diva Marilyn Carino, the duo met in 2016 when the former was supporting Krautrock legend Michael Rother. The encounter led to the New York émigré reviving the name of her former art collective, followed by a string of DJ sets which saw the pair blending the mixing with baking cookies to hand out to the crowd.

Their latest track, Disco-Nect, was inspired by a computerised voice in Soe Paing’s brother’s car, as well as the chaos unfolding around Brexit. Appropriately, it’s being released on 29 March and the following day the duo play the 6 Music Festival in Liverpool.

Check out the amazing animated video by Zennor Alexander at http://bit.ly/Disco-Nect

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

AIM is a trade body established in 1999 to provide a collective voice for the UK’s independent music industry. The sector produces some of the most exciting and popular music in the world, and makes a huge contribution to the country’s economy. AIM’s 800+ members include the largest labels in the world, small start-ups and individual artists releasing their own music. For more information visit www.musicindie.com