Under the Radar: Dante

Perthshire sextet Dante released their excellent second album, I Wear Your Weight With Mine, via Edinburgh’s Stitch Records on Friday. Produced by Andy Monaghan of Frightened Rabbit, it’s a superb collection of vibrant folk/rock songs.

Lead single Sermons has been picking up support across the BBC networks, including BBC Radio Scotland, Rapal and 6 Music, and the band have been enjoying attention from the likes of The Skinny, Clash and NetSounds. Dante play live on at Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on Saturday, at Twa Tams in Perth on 20 April, at Church in Dundee on 21 April (supporting Broken Records) and at Cafe Drummonds in Aberdeen on 18 May. They head to the US in June and have been confirmed for slots at the Shetland Folk Festival from 4-6 May and HebCelt in Stornoway from 18-21 July. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/wearedante/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events, borntobewide.co.uk

