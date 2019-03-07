Under the Radar: Chuchoter

Chuchoter (pronounced “shoo-shaw-tae”) are an electro-pop duo originally from Aberdeenshire, now based in Edinburgh after studying music in the city. They’ve played the Electric Fields festival, King Tuts’s New Year’s Revolution, supported acts like Wyvern Lingo, CRYSTAL and Walt Disco and collaborated with DJ/producer Glassmasterer.

Radio support has come from Chris Murray at Amazing Radio (charting on the station’s unsigned chart), Vic Galloway on BBC Radio Scotland and they’ve also been featured by digital distributor Spinnup and The Skinny.

Their next live outing is a free showcase for our Wide Days festival on 12 April at Edinburgh’s La Belle Angele (tickets at http://bit.ly/WDchuchoter), followed by a slot at Glasgow’s Stag & Dagger festival on 5 May and Doune The Rabbit Hole in Stirlingshire in July.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/chuchotermusic.

